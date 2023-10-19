Contrasting Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) & CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO)

Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Starbox Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Starbox Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of CMG Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Starbox Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Starbox Group and CMG Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbox Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Starbox Group has a beta of 3.47, meaning that its share price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Starbox Group and CMG Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbox Group $7.19 million 7.19 $3.60 million N/A N/A CMG Holdings Group $2.03 million 0.38 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Starbox Group has higher revenue and earnings than CMG Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares Starbox Group and CMG Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A CMG Holdings Group -7.27% -15.86% -5.83%

Summary

Starbox Group beats CMG Holdings Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starbox Group

(Get Free Report)

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants. The company operates GETBATS website and mobile app that feature cash rebates from merchants in over 20 industries, such as automotive, beauty and health, books and media, electronics, fashion, food and beverages, groceries and pets, home and living, and sports and entertainment; SEEBATS website and mobile app, a video streaming platform, which designs and optimizes online advertisements, and distribute advertisements for various industries, including luxury property development, medical services, retail jewelry sales, and real estate agencies; and PAYBATS websites and mobile app, an e-payment solution that provides payment solutions to merchants. In addition, it offers network marketing services. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

About CMG Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

CMG Holdings Group, Inc., a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. It also offers branding and design services, such as graphic, industrial and package designs across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks for the design and development of individual broadcasting digital media channels, as well as to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums. In addition, the company provides develops, manages, and executes sales promotion programs. The company serves clients operating in the marketing communication industry. CMG Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbox Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbox Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.