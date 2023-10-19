Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.10

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 53752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.27 million, a P/E ratio of -307.00 and a beta of 2.54.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.78 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth $28,000. Natixis bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

