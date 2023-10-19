Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.78 million. On average, analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

Shares of VLRS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.14. 107,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,746. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $539.03 million, a PE ratio of -307.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Stories

