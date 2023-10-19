Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 51,105 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.15% of Corning worth $45,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 153.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

