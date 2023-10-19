Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (VTMX) vs. Its Rivals Financial Review

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) is one of 78 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Competitors 234 1081 1170 29 2.40

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.14%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 34.38%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 123.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $178.03 million $243.63 million 6.93 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Competitors $1.44 billion $63.04 million 56.77

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 149.56% 17.81% 9.83% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Competitors -285.95% -3.41% -0.12%

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

