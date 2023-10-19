CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 55,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 65.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $77.66 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.00. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.75, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.49 million. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.