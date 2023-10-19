Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,330,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 23,810,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

COTY opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. Coty has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Coty by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Coty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 59,897 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

