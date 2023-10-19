Courier Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,096 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $50,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,787,000 after buying an additional 2,041,111 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 7.7 %

CLF opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.