Courier Capital LLC Buys Shares of 43,461 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 43,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 3.1 %

GT opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.49). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

