Courier Capital LLC Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,154 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

Chevron stock opened at $168.92 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.26. The stock has a market cap of $315.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

