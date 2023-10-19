Courier Capital LLC Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after buying an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,787,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 34.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,543,000 after purchasing an additional 561,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $95,822,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY opened at $179.22 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.64.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,000 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.22.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

