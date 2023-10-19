Courier Capital LLC Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 98,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

