CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NCYF opened at GBX 48.59 ($0.59) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £255.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,820.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 2.43. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a one year low of GBX 43 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 54.80 ($0.67).

CQS New City High Yield Fund Company Profile

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

