CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CQS New City High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
NCYF opened at GBX 48.59 ($0.59) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £255.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,820.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 2.43. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a one year low of GBX 43 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 54.80 ($0.67).
CQS New City High Yield Fund Company Profile
