Credit Agricole S A Purchases New Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 865 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 482.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $118,298,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $103,226,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,982,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.