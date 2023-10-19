Credit Agricole S A Sells 145 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $206.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.53. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.76 and a 52-week high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $998,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $998,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,539 shares of company stock worth $5,606,179 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.58.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

