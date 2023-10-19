Credit Agricole S A Sells 145 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $206.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.53. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.76 and a 52-week high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.
Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems
In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $998,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $998,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,539 shares of company stock worth $5,606,179 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.58.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
