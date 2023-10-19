Critical Analysis: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Cerus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lucid Diagnostics and Cerus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cerus 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

Lucid Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $3.43, indicating a potential upside of 181.42%. Cerus has a consensus price target of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 277.91%. Given Cerus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cerus is more favorable than Lucid Diagnostics.

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Cerus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics $380,000.00 139.30 -$56.17 million ($1.35) -0.90 Cerus $162.05 million 1.44 -$42.78 million ($0.29) -4.45

Cerus has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucid Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics -7,873.64% -371.88% -144.88% Cerus -33.24% -80.35% -24.24%

Volatility and Risk

Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cerus beats Lucid Diagnostics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

