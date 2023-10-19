Critical Comparison: Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) vs. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY)

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Free Report) and Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and Telephone and Data Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Telephone and Data Systems $5.41 billion 0.41 $62.00 million ($0.85) -23.01

Telephone and Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.0% of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and Telephone and Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi 0 0 0 0 N/A Telephone and Data Systems 0 2 2 0 2.50

Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.63%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi.

Profitability

This table compares Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and Telephone and Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A Telephone and Data Systems -0.53% -0.51% -0.19%

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. The company operates in two segments, Fixed Line and Mobile. It offers mobile, Internet, phone and TV products and services under the Türk Telekom brand. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail Internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services. In addition, the company offers TV Broadcasting and VOD services; telecommunications devices sales; payment and e-money services; and web portal and computer programming services. Further, it provides call center, electric supply and sales, and facilities support services; and engages in consumer finance activities. The company was founded in 1840 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi is a subsidiary of LYY Telekomünikasyon A.S.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products. It also provides replace and repair services; Trade-In program through which it buys customers' used equipment; internet connections and all-home WI-FI services; TDS TV+, an integrated cloud television platform that offers video content and features; local and long-distance telephone service, voice over internet protocol, and enhanced services; and broadband, IP-based services, and hosted voice and video collaboration services. The company sells its products through retail sales, direct and indirect sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through ecommerce and telesales. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

