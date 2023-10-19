Critical Review: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) and Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equinix and Rural Funds Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $7.26 billion 9.44 $704.34 million $8.67 84.54 Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Rural Funds Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 10.43% 6.91% 2.63% Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Equinix and Rural Funds Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Equinix and Rural Funds Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 7 9 1 2.65 Rural Funds Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equinix currently has a consensus target price of $823.43, indicating a potential upside of 12.35%. Given Equinix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Rural Funds Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equinix beats Rural Funds Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

About Rural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties. RFF is a stapled security, incorporating Rural Funds Trust (ARSN 112 951 578) and RF Active (ARSN 168 740 805).

