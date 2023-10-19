Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after buying an additional 3,193,985 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.91.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $642.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.32. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $318.67 and a 12 month high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

