Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,315,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 37,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HON opened at $183.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.52 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

