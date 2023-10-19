Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,414,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of United Microelectronics worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 195,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UMC opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Microelectronics

About United Microelectronics

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.