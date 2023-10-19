Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $10.90 Million Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 965,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

EC stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.42. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 16.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

