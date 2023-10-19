Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $11.24 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $11,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,606,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 372.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,038,000 after buying an additional 2,537,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $75.33 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $86.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

