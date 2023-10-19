Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Moody’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s stock opened at $314.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.64. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,293.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,829 shares of company stock worth $10,416,097. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.47.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

