Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,388 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.4 %

F opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

