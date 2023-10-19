Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,925 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 902.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,773,000 after purchasing an additional 921,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $248.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.17. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

