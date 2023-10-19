Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 16,134 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.19 and its 200 day moving average is $105.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.