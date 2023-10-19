Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,273 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 0.4 %

Humana stock opened at $521.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.