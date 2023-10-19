Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,273 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Humana Stock Up 0.4 %
Humana stock opened at $521.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30.
Humana Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.21%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.10.
Humana Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
