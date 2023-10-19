Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

