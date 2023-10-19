Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,851 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $169.54 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

