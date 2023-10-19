Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 22,618 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,618 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 73,291 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $33.14 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,112 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

