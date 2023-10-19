Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 23,677 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,677 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after buying an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,142,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $70,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DD opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

