Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 307 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $527.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

