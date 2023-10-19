CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $191.99

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $191.99 and last traded at $189.62, with a volume of 510209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.79.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.64.

The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

