Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $86.38 and last traded at $87.52, with a volume of 787105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.93.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Argus started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after buying an additional 279,702 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Crown Castle by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,989 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Crown Castle by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,178,000 after buying an additional 1,780,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.65.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

