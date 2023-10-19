Crystal Valley Financial Co. (CYVF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on November 16th

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CYVF opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Crystal Valley Financial has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.88.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. Its deposits products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

