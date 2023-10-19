Crystal Valley Financial Co. (CYVF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on November 16th

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.
Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CYVF opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Crystal Valley Financial has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.88.
Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile
