CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.42

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday. The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 37278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CureVac from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 million. Equities analysts predict that CureVac will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CureVac by 47.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CureVac by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

