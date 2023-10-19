Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 528 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.53.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $399.50 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.09 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $401.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.17. The company has a market cap of $177.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

