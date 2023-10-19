Curi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $433.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $335.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.13 and a 200 day moving average of $434.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $365.10 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

