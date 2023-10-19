Curi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $225.49 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $715.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.