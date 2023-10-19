Curi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Curi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in CME Group by 99,192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after buying an additional 548,857,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $610,482,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,391,000 after acquiring an additional 980,314 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after buying an additional 916,334 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,293,000 after buying an additional 774,832 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $215.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $221.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.18.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

