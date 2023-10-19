Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.7 %
Shares of CYCC opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.48.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
