Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.75

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 29984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.52 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $106,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,295,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,226,592.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $757,410. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 402.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 39,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 403.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 213,476 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 749.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

