Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Acquired by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,792,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876,800 shares during the period. Dada Nexus accounts for about 1.1% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.66% of Dada Nexus worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,679 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,414,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,368,000 after acquiring an additional 314,871 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Dada Nexus by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 55,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,000. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DADA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

DADA stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 645,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,505. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $987.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $325.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

