Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,191 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

