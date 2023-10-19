Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,239 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $411.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.29.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $401.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $412.68 and a 200 day moving average of $368.26. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.38 and a 1 year high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

