Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,406 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 5.2 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $414.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $432.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.14 and a twelve month high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Barclays increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

