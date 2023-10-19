Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $443.96 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.44%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.73.

In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,551 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

