Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 218.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.97.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $102.30 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

