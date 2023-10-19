Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %

MCK opened at $455.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $465.90.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.